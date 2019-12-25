Play

Smith (knee) was credited with a full practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith's status is merely an estimation as the Cowboys would not practice until later Wednesday afternoon. While the 27-year-old has recovered from his injury, he is still unlikely to be active Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends