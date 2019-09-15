Smith caught all three of his targets for 74 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 win over Washington.

Smith helped his team climb out of an early hole when he hauled in a 51-yard touchdown pass to complete a 97-yard scoring drive in the first quarter. Despite not catching a pass last week, the long score helped Smith lead a talented receiving corps in yardage for the day. While his deep-threat role should lead to volatile production patterns this season, his ability to get behind defenses could add yet another dimension to an already potent offense.

