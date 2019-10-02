Cowboys' Devin Smith: Continues slide
Smith was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Saints.
After going for 74 yards and a score in Week 2, Smith has slid down over the past two weeks, culminating in Sunday's disappointing performance. Smith is obviously not an integral part of Dallas' offense, but it's worth mentioning that -- despite just five catches in three games -- he's averaging a whopping 22.6 yards per reception. He certainly provides a big-play threat in the Dallas offense, but that will be hard to tap into in Week 5 against a Green Bay team adept at keeping opposing passing games in front of them with just 10.9 yards per opponent reception, 12th best in the league.
