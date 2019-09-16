Cowboys' Devin Smith: Could benefit from Gallup's absence
Smith could see his snap count increase in the Cowboys' upcoming game Sunday against the Dolphins with starting receiver Michael Gallup (knee) expected to be sidelined for at least 2-to-4 weeks, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Smith already benefited from Gallup's early departure due to the meniscus injury in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Redskins, playing 18 of the Cowboys' 70 offensive snaps and finishing with three receptions for 74 yards and a score on three targets. As he showed on his 51-yard touchdown jaunt, Smith offers his most utility as a deep-ball threat, so he won't necessarily absorb all of Gallup's work in the intermediate area. That said, the presence of one fewer receiver should prove beneficial to Smith and other tertiary options in the passing game like Tavon Austin (concussion) and running back Tony Pollard.
