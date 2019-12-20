Play

Smith picked up a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and his availability for Sunday remains up in the air. The 27-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 4, so there's a good chance he'll be inactive regardless of his injury status this weekend.

More News

