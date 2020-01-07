Cowboys' Devin Smith: Early promise fades
Smith finished the 2019 season having caught five of nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown through four games.
The former Jet hadn't played in an NFL game since 2016, but after a strong showing in training camp and the preseason, Smith began the year on the 53-man roster and showed flashes of his promise as a deep threat by hauling in his second career TD in Week 2. By Week 5, however, he was inactive and didn't see another snap the rest of the season. With both Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb free agents this offseason, there could be openings on the depth chart ahead of him heading into 2020, but Smith would still be a long shot to have significant fantasy value.
