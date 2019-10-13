Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

This is the second straight game that Smith will be a healthy scratch, despite Randall Cobb (back) being inactive for this contest. The Cowboys' wideout corps will continue to be led by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup while Tavon Austin is expected to slot in as the No. 3 option.