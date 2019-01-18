Smith signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith spent the entire 2018 season as a free agent after being released by the Jets in July. The 2015 second-round pick out of Ohio State has recorded 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown across 14 games in his NFL career, and will spend the offseason working to carve out a depth role in Dallas' receiver corps.

