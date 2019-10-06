Play

Smith (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Packers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After getting heavy usage during Michael Gallup's (knee) two-game absence, Smith will don street clothes for the first time this season. The decision likely stems from hauling in just two of six targets during that stretch.

