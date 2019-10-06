Cowboys' Devin Smith: Logging first DNP of 2019
Smith (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Packers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After getting heavy usage during Michael Gallup's (knee) two-game absence, Smith will don street clothes for the first time this season. The decision likely stems from hauling in just two of six targets during that stretch.
