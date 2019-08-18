Smith caught three of five targets for 24 yards during Saturday's 14-10 preseason win over the Rams.

Smith tied for the team lead in targets while finishing second in catches and receiving yards. His long gain went for just 12 yards, but his involvement, beginning on the team's second series, was notable after an explosive preseason debut last week. Smith has impressed as camp has progressed and will look to continue making his case for a roster spot Saturday against the Texans.