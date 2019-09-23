Cowboys' Devin Smith: Quiet in win over Miami
Smith caught two of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Getting the start in place of Michael Gallup (knee), Smith finished second on the Cowboys in targets and came within inches of a much more impressive performance, as Dak Prescott just overthrew him in the corner of the end zone on the team's opening drive. Gallup's timetable for recovery isn't yet clear, but Smith should see an expanded role at least through Week 4's contest against the Saints.
