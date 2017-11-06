Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Ankle injury not deemed serious

The ankle injury Bryant suffered in Sunday's win over the Chiefs was described as "not serious," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett classified Bryant's injury as an ankle sprain after the contest, with the wideout similarly downplaying the severity of the issue. The Cowboys could limit Bryant's practice time this week while he likely battles some ongoing soreness, but at this time, the team doesn't seem to be fearing his absence for the Week 10 matchup with the Falcons. Bryant finished the game against Kansas City with six catches for 73 yards on 11 targets before departing in the second half.