Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Available Sunday

Bryant (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Outside of Dak Prescott, Bryant is the best bet to be the centerpiece of the Cowboys' offense during Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension. After brushing off knee and ankle injuries, Bryant will attempt to exploit a Falcons defense that has allowed 12.2 YPC and four touchdowns over the last four contests.

