Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Cleared to face Eagles

Bryant (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bryant was held out of practice to start the week but returned as a full participant Thursday and Friday. The Cowboys are facing a prolific offense without Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) around to help control the clock, potentially setting Bryant up for a high-volume outing. Of course, volume hasn't always translated to efficiency against the Eagles, with opposing wideouts producing 118 catches for 1,495 yards and six touchdowns on 210 targets -- good for a 56 percent catch rate and 7.2 yards per target.