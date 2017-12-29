Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Cleared to play after practicing

Bryant (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Bryant was a mid-week addition to the injury report after missing Thursday's practice with knee tendinitis, an issue he said has been bothering him since Week 9. He should be fine for his usual role in the regular-season finale, facing an Eagles defense that may eventually rest some starters.

