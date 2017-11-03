Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Cleared to play
Bryant (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Bryant was limited at Wednesday's practice but managed full sessions Thursday and Friday. He should be fine to handle his usual heavy workload, hoping to turn it into his first truly big game of the season against a Kansas City defense that's given up a league-high 13 touchdowns to wide receivers. Bryant has four scores in seven games, but he's only topped 63 receiving yards once, despite drawing 9.1 targets per game.
