Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Dealing with knee, ankle issues
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Bryant is nursing a knee issue in addition to his ankle injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The sprained ankle resulted in Bryant's removal from Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but the wideout still finished with a fairly productive line of six catches for 73 yards on 11 targets. It still sounds like Bryant's ankle is the more serious concern of the two injuries, but the Cowboys are optimistic neither will result in the wideout missing the Week 10 matchup with the Falcons. Garrett said the Cowboys would evaluate Bryant on a "day by day" basis, however, so don't be surprised if Bryant's practice time is monitored carefully throughout the week.
