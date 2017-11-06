Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Diagnosed with ankle sprain
According to head coach Jason Garrett, Bryant has a sprained ankle, Damon R. Marx of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bryant was unable to return to Sunday's contest after getting injured, finishing the game with six catches for 73 yards. The star wideout said in a post-game interview that his ankle was sore, but that he hoped he would be fine by the end of the coming week. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see him limited or absent at practice this week as he tries to recover before a key matchup against the Falcons in Week 10. Bryant has had an up-and-down year so far in 2017, with a line of 38 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns through eight games.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...