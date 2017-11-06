Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Diagnosed with ankle sprain

According to head coach Jason Garrett, Bryant has a sprained ankle, Damon R. Marx of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bryant was unable to return to Sunday's contest after getting injured, finishing the game with six catches for 73 yards. The star wideout said in a post-game interview that his ankle was sore, but that he hoped he would be fine by the end of the coming week. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see him limited or absent at practice this week as he tries to recover before a key matchup against the Falcons in Week 10. Bryant has had an up-and-down year so far in 2017, with a line of 38 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns through eight games.