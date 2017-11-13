Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Doesn't factor in Sunday

Bryant caught four of eight pass attempts for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the Falcons.

The Dallas offense struggled mightily to sustain drives as it was missing RB Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) and OT Tyron Smith (groin). As a result, QB Dak Prescott was under pressure or on the ground much of the day, with very little time to throw deep. Additionally, Bryant only saw one target in the second half, as the Cowboys fell behind and the team likely wanted to keep their star receiver from aggravating the ankle injury he sustained in Week 10. The 29-year-old will look to rebound against a much weaker Philadelphia secondary in Week 11.