Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Expected to practice Friday
Head coach Jason Garrett expects Bryant (knee) to practice Friday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official website reports.
Bryant was unable to practice either Wednesday or Thursday, so any level of participation at Friday's session would be a boon for his Week 10 status. More details regarding his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons should emerge later Friday.
