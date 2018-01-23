Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Expected to stay in Dallas

Bryant is expected to remain a Cowboy during the 2018 season, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Among wide receivers under contract for the upcoming campaign, Bryant's cap hit of $16.5 million ranks third behind Antonio Brown ($17.7 million) and Larry Fitzgerald ($16.9 million). At this point in Bryant's career, the Cowboys are paying for past performance, but his effectiveness has diminished enough that the team wouldn't be blamed for exploring all options. Despite earning a career-high 894 offensive snaps across 16 games in 2017, he managed 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns. The stat line isn't unsightly upon first glance, but 12.1 YPC, 6.3 YPT and eight catches of 20-plus yards are too few to warrant such a significant salary. No matter, owner Jerry Jones told George on Tuesday that Bryant is in Dallas' plan for next season, a sentiment backed up by team executive Stephen Jones.