Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Facing uncertain future

Bryant's future with the Cowboys appears murky after the team signed Deonte Thompson on Thursday and Allen Hurns on Friday, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.

The Cowboys reportedly made a strong run at Sammy Watkins, with plans of moving on from Bryant (or at least asking for a pay cut) if they'd been successful. Hurns and Thompson come far cheaper than Watkins, but the signings nonetheless hint at some level of dis-satisfaction with the trio of Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley, all disappointments last season. Most offseason reports have suggested the Cowboys plan to stick with Bryant for at least one more year, and, for what it's worth, the 29-year-old wideout told Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan that he's happy the team signed Hurns. The situation will require close monitoring in the coming weeks, and perhaps even more so once the draft is finished.