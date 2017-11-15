Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Fails to practice Wednesday
Bryant (knee) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The Cowboys appear to be in preservation mode with their most important skill-position player outside of Dak Prescott. As evidence, Bryant followed a DNP/DNP/limited practice regimen last week, which may replicated over the next couple days. If he does return to drills Thursday and/or Friday, he'll be in line for numerous targets Sunday against the Eagles' 26th-ranked pass defense.
