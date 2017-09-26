Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Fights way to end zone

Bryant caught both of his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-17 win over the Cardinals.

Bryant didn't make many plays while lining up across from Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, but his 15-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter was arguably the best effort of the game. After running an underneath route, Bryant eluded Peterson and company before muscling his way through defenders on his final couple yards to the end zone. In doing so, Bryant not only scored for the second straight game, but also gave the Cowboys their first lead of the night. Following three straight tough matchups to kick off the campaign, Bryant is slated to face Trumaine Johnson and the Rams in Week 4.