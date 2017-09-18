Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Finds end zone in loss to Broncos

Bryant caught seven of 16 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Broncos.

Bryant struggled to create much separation against the talented Broncos secondary, but he was able to brush off Aqib Talib in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. He was targeted on both of Dak Prescott's interceptions on the day, including one that Talib returned 103 yards for a touchdown near the end of the game. Although Bryant had his hands full, he still improved upon his Week 1 production across the board and drew his highest number of targets since the 2013 season. He will face another tough matchup against the Cardinals next week, but his usage is healthy and he continues to thrive in the red zone.