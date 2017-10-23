Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Hauls in fourth TD of season
Bryant caught 7 of 10 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the 49ers.
Although the yardage total was just his second-highest of the season, Bryant continues to be a scoring machine. His TD was a highlight-reel catch in which he kept both feet in bounds before falling out of the back of the end zone. The former Oklahoma State standout also led the team in targets as no one else managed more than four. A divisional matchup with Washington looms in Week 8, and the veteran receiver's fantasy owners will want to keep tabs on CB Josh Norman's health leading up to the game,
