Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Held to three catches Thursday
Bryant caught three of five targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.
It was his lowest target volume since Week 3, and Bryant has now failed to score a touchdown in five straight games, the longest in-season scoring slump of his career. With injuries mounting on the Cowboys' offensive line and Dak Prescott in a funk, Bryant's opportunities to break out of his own slump could remain limited.
More News
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...