Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Held to three catches Thursday

Bryant caught three of five targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.

It was his lowest target volume since Week 3, and Bryant has now failed to score a touchdown in five straight games, the longest in-season scoring slump of his career. With injuries mounting on the Cowboys' offensive line and Dak Prescott in a funk, Bryant's opportunities to break out of his own slump could remain limited.

