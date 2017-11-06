Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Injures ankle Sunday

Bryant is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Chiefs due to an ankle injury, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Bryant was "dinged up" on a hit during the Cowboys' second touchdown drive of the second half. Bryant was subsequently examined by team doctors while his teammates culminated the drive with Cole Beasley's second TD of the game. If he's unable to return, Bryant will finished the game with six catches (on 11 targets) for 73 yards.