Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Injures ankle Sunday
Bryant is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Chiefs due to an ankle injury, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Bryant was "dinged up" on a hit during the Cowboys' second touchdown drive of the second half. Bryant was subsequently examined by team doctors while his teammates culminated the drive with Cole Beasley's second TD of the game. If he's unable to return, Bryant will finished the game with six catches (on 11 targets) for 73 yards.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...