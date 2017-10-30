Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Kept in check in win

Bryant caught four of six pass attempts for 39 yards in the Cowboys' 33-19 victory over the Redskins Sunday.

The weather was more of a factor than Josh Norman in this one, as Bryant led the team in targets, catches and yards, but wet footballs do not make for much of a passing attack usually. Even in more ideal conditions, Bryant has not been racking up the yards so far in 2017, having tallied more than 63 yards in only one game. The good news is, he has been scoring touchdowns frequently and has several juicy matchups over the next few weeks, starting with Kansas City at home in Week 9.