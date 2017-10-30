Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Kept in check in win
Bryant caught four of six pass attempts for 39 yards in the Cowboys' 33-19 victory over the Redskins Sunday.
The weather was more of a factor than Josh Norman in this one, as Bryant led the team in targets, catches and yards, but wet footballs do not make for much of a passing attack usually. Even in more ideal conditions, Bryant has not been racking up the yards so far in 2017, having tallied more than 63 yards in only one game. The good news is, he has been scoring touchdowns frequently and has several juicy matchups over the next few weeks, starting with Kansas City at home in Week 9.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...