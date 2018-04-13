Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Likely to be released Friday
Bryant likely will be released by the Cowboys on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bryant is scheduled to meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who presumably will give the wideout a pay-cut ultimatum, one that Bryant is expected to decline. Barring a last-minute change of heart from one of the two parties, Bryant will hit the free-agent market on the heels of three straight disappointing seasons. He nonetheless would figure to have multiple suitors, as he's 29 years old and remains quite useful in the red zone. His down seasons in 2015 and 2016 were at least partially a product of injuries, while last year's struggles may have been related to the Cowboys' overly cautious passing game. Dallas hopes that speedy offseason additions Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson will help Dak Prescott stretch the field in 2018.
