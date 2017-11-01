Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Limited Wednesday

Bryant was limited in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Bryant has contended with knee injuries on and off for the better part of the past two years, so his appearance on the Cowboys' Week 9 injury report could be maintenance-related. Fortunately, he was able to practice in some capacity Wednesday, setting himself up for a full practice by the end of the week, if his health allows it.

