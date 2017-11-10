Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Looking good after limited practice
Bryant (knee/ankle) was moving well during Friday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After missing practice the previous two days, Bryant returned as a limited participant Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News supports the notion that Bryant looked comfortable at Friday's practice, adding that the wideout has been in good spirits and seems like he's on track to play. That being said, the Cowboys' final decision may not be known until the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Brice Butler likely would take on most of the vacated snaps if Bryant were to miss the game.
