Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Meeting with owner imminent

Bryant will meet with owner Jerry Jones by the end of the week, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With cap hits of $16.5 million in both of the next two seasons, Bryant has hit a crossroads with the Cowboys. The organization will have to pay up for the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence -- who received the franchise tag this offseason -- Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott in the next few years, so the team's highest-paid skill-position player appears to be the primary candidate for a restructured contract. The upcoming talks come on the heels of three underwhelming and occasionally injury-plagued campaigns. While missing 10 of a possible 48 contests during that stretch, Bryant averaged 3.9 receptions for 53.6 yards (6.8 per target) per game and scored 17 touchdowns. As an insurance policy, management reached agreement on deals with Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson last month and will have opportunities to address the position during the upcoming draft. If Bryant isn't receptive to an adjustment on his current deal, the Cowboys may pursue a drastic measure, including releasing or trading him.