Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Misses conditioning test
Bryant arrived three hours late to the Cowboys' facility Friday, causing him to miss his mandatory conditioning test, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The wideout is also reportedly dealing with a sinus infection, which he's been working with the team's training staff in hopes of overcoming.
Bryant's illness may have prevented him from being able to take his conditioning test Friday anyway, but he still didn't inform the team ahead of time that he'd be late to the proceedings. To his credit, Bryant's tardiness was in part due to him hosting a kickball game and barbecue in his hometown of Lufkin, Texas, on Thursday night. Additionally, Bryant reportedly apologized and took responsibility upon his arrival at the Cowboys facility. At this point, Dallas is believed to consider Bryant being late a non-issue, as they're instead focused on ensuring his symptoms subside before training camp really kicks off.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Enjoys healthy offseason•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Scores two touchdowns versus Packers•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Held without catch in Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Accounts for three touchdowns versus Lions•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Active, as expected, Monday•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Questionable for Monday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...