Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Misses conditioning test

Bryant arrived three hours late to the Cowboys' facility Friday, causing him to miss his mandatory conditioning test, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The wideout is also reportedly dealing with a sinus infection, which he's been working with the team's training staff in hopes of overcoming.

Bryant's illness may have prevented him from being able to take his conditioning test Friday anyway, but he still didn't inform the team ahead of time that he'd be late to the proceedings. To his credit, Bryant's tardiness was in part due to him hosting a kickball game and barbecue in his hometown of Lufkin, Texas, on Thursday night. Additionally, Bryant reportedly apologized and took responsibility upon his arrival at the Cowboys facility. At this point, Dallas is believed to consider Bryant being late a non-issue, as they're instead focused on ensuring his symptoms subside before training camp really kicks off.