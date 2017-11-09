Cowboys' Dez Bryant: No go Thursday

Bryant (knee/ankle) didn't practice Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reports. However, he's expected to practice Friday and suit up Sunday at Atlanta, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News.

Assuming he upholds his prediction and takes the practice field Friday, Bryant will have a great chance to play through an ankle sprain and bruised knee Week 10. His services are in greater demand following Thursday's legal ruling on Ezekiel Elliott, whose six-game suspension was reinstated. Bryant's upcoming matchup against the Falcons may be a difficult one, though, as they've conceded 7.0 YPT and seven touchdowns in eight games to wide receivers this season.