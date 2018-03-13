Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Not in contract talks

The Cowboys haven't reached out to Bryant's agent to discuss any changes in his contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There were rumors that Dallas might push for a pay cut with Bryant coming off a disappointing season, but it seems the team will give its No. 1 wideout another chance to prove himself under the terms of his current deal. While the 29-year-old clearly wasn't the best version of himself last season, a portion of the blame also lies with his team's overly conservative approach on offense. The Cowboys figure to be more aggressive in 2018, and Bryant could be released next offseason if he doesn't bounce back. He hasn't reached 1,000 yards since ripping off three straight seasons with at least 88 catches, 1,233 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012 to 2014.