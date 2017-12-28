Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Not present for practice
Bryant wasn't in attendance for the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bryant wasn't listed on the Cowboys' first Week 17 injury report Wednesday, so his absence Thursday is unexpected. It's unclear if a health concern resulted in Bryant missing the start of the session or if he was held out for a non-injury reason, but the Cowboys should offer clarity on that front shortly after the closed portion of practice concludes Thursday. After recording touchdowns in back-to-back games in Weeks 13 and 14, Bryant came up short for fantasy owners the past two weeks, combining for five catches for 102 yards and no scores during those outings.
