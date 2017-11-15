Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Not spotted at practice

Bryant (knee/ankle) wasn't present for the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant only practice once last week -- a limited session Friday -- yet ended up playing 81 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the Falcons, catching four passes for 39 yards on a team-high eight targets. There isn't much reason to think he's in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Eagles, as he seemed to escape the Week 10 blowout without any setbacks. Philadelphia's defense is shaky on the perimeter, but most opponents have been unable to take advantage while facing pressure from an excellent group of pass rushers. There's also a good chance starting cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) will play for the first time since Week 1.