Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Not yet ready for full practice

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said that Bryant (knee/ankle) will be no more than a limited participant at best in the team's practice Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bryant sustained both a sprained ankle and bruised knee in the second half of Sunday's win over the Chiefs, with Garrett indicating that the latter injury is the more serious concern for the wideout at this juncture. After being held out of Wednesday's practice and seemingly trending in a similar direction for Thursday, Bryant will probably need to increase his involvement in Friday's session in order to ease fantasy owners' worries about his availability heading into the Week 10 matchup with the Falcons. Regardless, Bryant looks destined to retain an injury designation when the Cowboys issue their final practice report Friday.