Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Practices fully Thursday
Bryant (knee) turned in a full practice Thursday.
Prior to the session, head coach Jason Garrett told Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News that Bryant's knee was bothering him near the end of Wednesday's practice, hence the limited designation. With a return in full Thursday, Bryant appears good to go for Sunday's showdown with the Chiefs, who have allowed a league-high 13 touchdowns to wide receivers this season.
More News
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the brightest new star of this NFL season ends when Deshaun Watson tears his...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...
-
What you missed: Lacy set to be featured
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...