Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Practices fully Thursday

Bryant (knee) turned in a full practice Thursday.

Prior to the session, head coach Jason Garrett told Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News that Bryant's knee was bothering him near the end of Wednesday's practice, hence the limited designation. With a return in full Thursday, Bryant appears good to go for Sunday's showdown with the Chiefs, who have allowed a league-high 13 touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

