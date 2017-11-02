Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Preparing to practice Thursday

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said that Bryant (knee) is expected to practice again Thursday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bryant was listed as a limited participant during the Cowboys' first practice of the week Wednesday, but Garrett suggested the wideout had been in line for a full session before his knee started to bother him toward the end of the practice. The fact that Bryant will hit the field a day later suggests the knee isn't much of a concern, but the Cowboys could elect to limit his involvement Thursday in any case. Bryant's availability for Sunday's game against the Chiefs doesn't seem to be at risk.