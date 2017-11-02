Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Preparing to practice Thursday
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said that Bryant (knee) is expected to practice again Thursday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bryant was listed as a limited participant during the Cowboys' first practice of the week Wednesday, but Garrett suggested the wideout had been in line for a full session before his knee started to bother him toward the end of the practice. The fact that Bryant will hit the field a day later suggests the knee isn't much of a concern, but the Cowboys could elect to limit his involvement Thursday in any case. Bryant's availability for Sunday's game against the Chiefs doesn't seem to be at risk.
More News
-
What you missed: Lacy set to be featured
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Instant Reaction: Gordon reinstated
Josh Gordon was reinstated from his suspension Wednesday. Should Fantasy owners be rushing...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.