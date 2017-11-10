Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Questionable for Sunday
Bryant (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Atlanta, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bryant returned to drills in a limited capacity Friday, but his array of lower-body ailments will keep his playing status in question heading into the weekend. Expect his availability to be cleared once and for all upon the release of the Cowboys' inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM EDT kickoff.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Expected to practice Friday•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: No go Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Not yet ready for full practice•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Skipping practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Dealing with knee, ankle issues•
-
Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Ankle injury not deemed serious•
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...