Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Questionable for Sunday

Bryant (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Atlanta, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bryant returned to drills in a limited capacity Friday, but his array of lower-body ailments will keep his playing status in question heading into the weekend. Expect his availability to be cleared once and for all upon the release of the Cowboys' inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM EDT kickoff.

