Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Reels in touchdown

Bryant snagged five of eight targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Green Bay.

Bryant helped Dallas mount an early lead early in the second quarter after grabbing a 10-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys up 21-6. Bryant looks to finally be clicking with Dak Prescott after he and the young quarterback struggled to get on the same page last season. He's nabbed at least five passes and scored a touchdown in three of five games this season. He's not quite perfect, however, and starting him still has some risk. He has four catches 55 yards in the two other games combined.

