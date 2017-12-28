Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Reveals knee tendinitis

Bryant was unable to practice Thursday due to a knee injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

On Wednesday, Bryant revealed he's been tending to tendinitis since a Week 9 victory against the Chiefs, according to Marc Sessler of NFL.com. While Bryant didn't make an appearance on Wednesday's injury report, he emerged on Thursday's version, which confirmed the area of the tendinitis. He's actually fared OK over the ensuing seven games, posting a catch rate of 57.1 percent (28 catches on 49 targets), averaging 7.7 YPT and scoring two touchdowns. However, for a player with the second-highest cap hit among wideouts this season, Bryant isn't upholding his end of the bargain. With an injury revealed, some of the stink has been explained, and there's now a chance he isn't available for the season finale. Expect the Cowboys to touch on his status by week's end.