Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Says he will play Sunday
Bryant (knee/ankle) has said he will play Sunday against Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After missing practice the first two days of the week, Bryant returned as a limited participant Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta. He was said to be moving well in practice Friday, so this report adds to the outlook that he will play. However, fantasy owners should check his status before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
