Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Scores for second straight week

Bryant caught three of five targets for 73 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Giants.

Bryant finished tied for second on the team in targets and tied his second-best yardage total of the season. The majority of his production came on a 50-yard catch and run for a touchdown to tie the score just before halftime. He could have enjoyed an even more productive afternoon, but a pair of drops limited his overall output. Volume continues to be an issue for Bryant, who still hasn't reached 100 receiving yards in a game since Week 6 of 2016, but he's still managed to reach the end zone six times this season. He'll look to exploit a beatable Raiders secondary next Sunday night.