Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Season ends with whimper Sunday
Bryant caught three of eight targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Eagles.
It's now been three seasons since Bryant reached the 1000-yard plateau, but unlike 2015 and 2016, he doesn't have an injury to excuse his decline. He just turned 29 in November, so it might be too soon to write him off, but with the Cowboys offense now firmly focused on Ezekiel Elliott and the ground game, it may be tough for Bryant to ever again produce numbers comparable to his peak when he was catching goal-line fades from Tony Romo on a regular basis.
