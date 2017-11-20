Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Sees 14 targets

Bryant secured eight of 14 targets for 63 yards during Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Cowboys.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was seemingly under pressure all night, possibly due to the absence of 2016 All Pro tackle Tyron Smith. As a result, Prescott wasn't always able to deliver accurate throws and frequently looked to be getting rid of the ball earlier than he wanted to. These hardships directly translated to Bryant, who also looked to be getting double-teamed on a consistent basis. While the struggles are very real, there's hope for Dallas' passing attack going forward if the team can replicate the success they had on the ground Sunday. If a more balanced attack can be attained, additional passing lanes figure to open up for Bryant on the whole.