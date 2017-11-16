Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Set to practice Thursday
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett indicated that Bryant (knee) will practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bryant's practice reps have been managed carefully in the Cowboys' four official practices since their Week 9 win over the Chiefs, a game in which the wideout sustained knee and ankle injuries. Though it appears only the former issue is bothering Bryant at this stage, the Cowboys could opt to limit his involvement during Thursday's session. Even so, Bryant seems to be trending toward suiting up and taking on a full workload Sunday against a vulnerable Eagles pass defense.
