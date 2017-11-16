Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Sheds injury designation

Bryant (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

In his return to drills, Bryant shed any question about his ability to play through a knee injury Sunday against the Eagles with an uncapped session. The matchup could provide plenty of opportunity for targets, as Philly's opponents have more often than not been in catch-up mode this season.

